Churches and politicians must resist pagan values in Northern Ireland
A letter from Ronnie Crawford:
By Letters
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 10:22 pm
The recent census report indicates that 89% of the population identified with churches here which profess Christian belief.
I do hope these churches and our politicians will strongly oppose any attempt by the government to impose their pagan Westminster values on this society particularly on our education system where the wishes of parents and school governors should be given priority.
Ronnie Crawford, Dromore, Co Down