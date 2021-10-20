Colum Eastwood: My thoughts are with the family of John Pat Cunningham, and I also acknowledge that the family of Dennis Hutchings is grieving

Letter to the editor

The failure to address the legacy of conflict in Ireland and Britain has had a devastating and lasting impact on families who have lost loved ones.

The transgenerational trauma which has affected people and infected our politics has been fuelled by political cowardice. We need to deliver on the endless promises to secure truth, justice and accountability for victims and survivors.

My thoughts today are with the family of John Pat Cunningham. A vulnerable man, unarmed and posing no threat to anyone, who was cruelly and needlessly shot and killed. Their campaign for justice and accountability has been arduous and I am so sorry they have not been able to get the closure they need and deserve.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I also want to acknowledge the family of Dennis Hutchings who have suffered the loss of a loved one. They, too, are grieving today.

The failure of politicians to decisively address legacy has contributed to the pain that everyone feels on days like today.

There is no victory for anyone in any of this. It is incumbent on all of us to find a better way.

Colum Eastwood MP, SDLP leader, speaking after meeting victims and survivors at Westminster yesterday

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.