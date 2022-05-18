Comment affirms Alliance negativity towards unionists

Letter to the editor

The remarks of Alliance’s Kellie Armstrong MLA on radio on Friday May 13, “no unionists are in poverty at the moment” show both her lack of knowledge and contempt for the unionist community.

The five words confirm Ms Armstrong’s inability to disguise her real feelings, intentions and lack of respect for her unionist constituents.

The phrase affirms in general the embedded negative thinking of Alliance towards unionists. Poverty is no respecter of religious or political designation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Armstrong spoke the words when her political guard was down. However, rightly, the phrase, in coming days, will return to haunt this politically ambitious MLA.