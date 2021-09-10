Complaints from some supporters over Northern Ireland ticket prices are ironic

Letter to the editor

This is the same Mr McAllister who fought tooth and nail against the 38,000 National Stadium at the Maze – which could have led to much cheaper tickets compared to the 16,000 capacity at Windsor Park.

Perhaps he might next consider urging the IFA to utilise the 34,000 Casement Park stadium when it is completed in order to keep ticket prices at an affordable level.

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore

