Conservative government has imposed extreme abortion laws on our province

Letter to the editor

In his letter to your paper, the new Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris (September 27), emphasised that he has a small team of experts working with the NHS to implement abortion services in Northern Ireland as soon as possible, even if our own health minister does not act.

Northern Ireland now has one of the most extreme abortion regimes in the world where abortion can happen right up-to-birth for babies with disabilities including Down’s syndrome, cleft lip and club foot

At 24 weeks a baby reaches the 50% mark of surviving abortion, but babies younger than 24 weeks have survived. A study found that more and more babies were surviving at 23 weeks, and a study before that found that babies as young as 22 weeks could survive with proper treatment. And at least two babies have survived at 21 weeks. Examples are Amilia Taylor and James Elgin Gill who were both born at 21 weeks and survived, and are both now healthy and thriving.

So, with our extreme abortion laws, that the Conservative government imposed on our province, more babies are prone to survive abortion.

My big question to the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris and this team of experts, is what carefully planned instructions do have they prepared for staff handling abortion surviving babies.

Do they ignore the living aborted child on a cold steel table, do they kill the child or do they take every possible step to save its life?

In the US their policy was to leave the babies to die alone. In Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn, Illinois, a nurse stated that “It was not uncommon for a live aborted baby to linger for an hour or two or even longer. One of these babies lived for almost an entire eight-hour shift”.

She also described how one child touched her heart and she stated “I couldn’t bear the thought of this suffering child dying alone, he had been aborted because he had Down Syndrome, and he was between 21 and 22 weeks old — about the size of my hand.” She held him for about 45 minutes. “After he was pronounced dead, I folded his little arms across his chest,” she said. “I tied them together with a little string. I wrapped him in a shroud, and I took him to the morgue, where we took all of our dead patients.”

As a Christian based nation, with a new king who swore to keep the Faith and a bible reading prime minister, what has the Conservative government done to our morals?