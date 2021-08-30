Councillors in Belfast blew an opportunity to send recycling to Scandinavia

Belfast could have sent its recycling to Scandinavia but councillors voted down the plan for political reasons

I was delighted to see that a local rubbish recycling company (‘Re-Gen Waste in export deal with Norwegian giant,’ August 26, see link below)has done a deal to send waste to Scandinavia where it is turned into environmentally friendly energy and supplying electricity to many homes.

This could have been done in Belfast several years ago to create jobs, investment, and electricity to many homes in north Belfast.

But it was voted down by the councillors for political reasons, not scientific, economic or health reasons.

So meanwhile we ship our waste to Scandinavia, Canada, the Mediterranean and no doubt elsewhere, as well as trying to find a home for a reusing plant in Carnmoney Hills and filling a smelly hole (ultimately land polluting) in the Belfast Hills.

This is yet another example of either dereliction of responsibility or incompetence.

We can do much better; but it requires vision, co-operation, decision and action.

No more years of wasteful ‘chat’ lost opportunities.

Tom Ekin, Belfast BT9

