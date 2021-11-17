Covid passports are no guarantee you won’t catch or transmit coronavirus

Letter to the editor

It’s such a shame that your columnist, Henry McDonald (‘NHS workers should be required to get Covid jabs,’ Nov 15, see link below), did not reflect on Saturday’s Farming Life story of Simon Doherty, a relatively healthy 49-year-old, double jabbed, “urging caution from his hospital bed” (NI Vet speaks from hospital bed to remind others Covid-19 is not over, November 10, see link below).

Mr McDonald’s article calls for mandatory jabs for NHS workers, however Mr Doherty’s story proves that double jabs do not protect the individual from catching Covid and by definition spreading Covid.

In addition Saturday’s News Letter reports that one in four double jabbed have had a booster. Clearly the efficiency of the vaccine drops with time.

To be consistent, Mr McDonald should insist that NHS and care home workers must be double jabbed and must have their booster(s) .

The more logical conclusion is that Covid passports simply demonstrate that at some point in time you received a vaccine jab or booster, period.

Covid passports do not guarantee that you cannot catch nor transmit Covid, and therefore Covid passports cannot be the foundation for mandatory public health measures.

Ryan Dallas, Drumahoe, Londonderry

