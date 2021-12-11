Critic of school Covid policy is a teacher, not a virologist

Letter to the editor

Having read the letters of the retired principal Hugh McCarthy, and his expert views on virology etc, he comes across like a Sammy Wilson of retired teachers (‘What are we doing to children in the name of public health?’ December 9, see link below).

He obviously has the time on his hands to read all the different theories from scientists and experts on viruses, then comes up with whatever suits his arguments.

He may have taught during the Troubles in Northern Ireland but I doubt he would have had the experience that many teachers are dealing with in their classrooms today. I think if we check the facts, we will see the problems.

I would say that Covid is the biggest emergency since World War II. It is certainly easier to sit as a keyboard warrior in your own home and look back to the days when you had to go into school.

I for one think that it is better to leave it to our own medical experts. I see Mr McCarthy in some of his letters has listed his qualifications after his name. Quite impressive! The only thing is he has not listed a qualification in virology.

With all his teaching experience he could go back to school and fill a gap for self-isolating and ill teachers. In his writings on Thursday he did not even seem to have an inkling of sympathy for the teachers that are trying to keep our schools running, who have families to care for as well.

John Mulholland, Doagh

