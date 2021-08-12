Criticism of Sinn Fein rings hollow from those who share power with them

Letter to the editor

The recent and correct condemnation of IRASF’s eulogising and revering one of their terrorists responsible for the most heinous act of firebombing a shop in a blow for their insipid and pointless cause is to be welcomed.

Words of condemnation however ring hollow, as day after day many of those who highlighted the sickening hypocrisy of the republican movement in calling for, (of all things), human rights, whilst ignoring their sickening barbarity over decades, continue to sanitise the political representatives of the IRA by partnering them in the executive government of Northern Ireland.

Those hollow empty words mean nothing when the evils of the past go not only unpunished but rewarded and perpetuated by those prepared to sacrifice their morals and principles for their lust for power and the emoluments of political office.

Councillor Stephen Cooper, Traditional Unionist Voice, Comber

