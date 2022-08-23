Danger signals go unheeded

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wolfe Tones on stage during the West Belfast Festival earlier this month. Video footage showed them leading the huge Falls Park audience (a large proportion of whom were clearly in their teens and early 20s) in a chant of “ooh, ahh, up the Ra” during a song

The present situation in Northern Ireland is at the most dangerous point in many years.

The incoming first minister has openly said that the end justifies the means and that the armed conflict inflicted by the IRA was the only way to do it.

At the do in Falls Park they openly sign supporting the IRA.

At the bonfire in Londonderry they openly display their hatred of all things British.

No surprise, they got away free with the Bobby Storey funeral.

The police look as if they are afraid to confront them.

The real danger signal is that all this does not seem to raise any real concern.

It should, because what is happening is that the IRA is conditioning young republican minds into believing that all that the IRA did was good and has achieved a big step on the way to a united Ireland.

The young republican mind has been tuned into the thought process that enough of them will be prepared to follow their “heroes” into a further time of armed conflict.

To finish the job their fathers and grandfathers started.

Just because they are young and pretty or fit and educated does not mean that they will not have another attempt.

The unionist people, generally, seem unable or unwilling to see the danger.

Alliance supporters do not seem to want to see anything said that might be hurtful to the ambitions of their republican friends.

Hopefully our new PM will have some advisors who are aware of the dangers ahead.

Hopefully he or she will be aware of the possible conflict that mismanagement of the present situation could inflict on us all

And do not say it could not happen again.

It could and will unless we waken up.

William Baird