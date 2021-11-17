Danny Kennedy: Pulling down Stormont would be another huge mistake by unionism

The DUP threat to collapse Stormont has created instability as does the Northern Ireland Protocol

For months on end Northern Ireland has been used as a punchbag in negotiations over the protocol.

The protocol isn’t working and needs to be replaced with new arrangements which work for everyone.

Instead of bombastic rhetoric, and threats to pull down Stormont, we need an absolute focus brought to the current set of negotiations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

It was on the 15th November 1985 that the Anglo-Irish Agreement was signed and significant lessons from history need to be learned.

• Editorial: UUP should back DUP on protocol, see link below

At that time unionism placed all its trust in the Thatcher government only for that trust to be betrayed.

Unionism withdrew, resigned MPs and stopped engagement, yet the Anglo-Irish Agreement remained.

It wasn’t replaced until the Belfast Agreement was negotiated in 1998.

Pulling down Stormont now would be another enormous strategic mistake for unionism.

Instead of less engagement, unionism needs more.

Northern Ireland is crying out for political and economic stability yet the protocol has delivered the opposite as has threats by the DUP to collapse Stormont.

The DUP shouldn’t play into the hands of those who thrive on political instability in Northern Ireland.

The DUP should do the responsible thing and concentrate on ensuring that the government delivers on the contents of the UK Command Paper.

That is where the Ulster Unionist focus will be.

Danny Kennedy, Ulster Unionist Party Chairman

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.