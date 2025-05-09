Danny Kinahan: Six years of selfless and valiant service by our military in the 1939 to 45 world war ensured the 80 years of freedom that we have enjoyed since

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A letter from Danny Kinahan:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today on this 80th commemoration of victory in Europe, we not only remember all those military veterans who served in Europe in World War II and their families, but also celebrate the military and civilians alike, who did all in their power to help defeat Hitler and the Axis forces.

On a personal level, I remember my own family and the part they enacted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My father was in the 8th Belfast Ack-Ack Regiment of the Royal Artillery, my uncle who ended up in a Japanese Prisoner of War camp on the river Kwai (having been captured in Singapore as part of their defence forces) and my grandfather who served in the Royal Navy in both world wars. We were fortunate – they all survived and set standards to me of service and duty, just as so many others here in Northern Ireland and Ireland did.

British soldiers saw action in multiple continents in World War Two, including at Kwai in Thailand, Asia and above in 1942 at El Alamein, north Africa. ​Whenever you see a military veteran keep in mind what they have done (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

The Irish have been the backbone of the British military for years. My family was no different from anyone else’s, with those who served and those who supported steadfastly from home.

It is essential today that we ensure that everyone understands what society gave up to ensure that we all remained free from tyranny and able to decide our own futures. Those six years of valiant and selfless service by our military, ensured we have had the freedoms we have enjoyed for the last eighty years.

Whenever you see a military veteran in the future may I ask everyone to keep in mind what they have done and the service they have given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who we remember and celebrate today have set the highest of standards and we owe them our never-ending gratitude.