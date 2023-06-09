Letters to editor

In recent days there has been much said in the press and social media regarding the glorification of terrorism and the legacy of our troubled past in Northern Ireland. Let me be clear, there is no moral equivalence between those who wore the uniform of the Crown and those who carried out acts of terrorism. As Veterans Commissioner I will continue to call out this ongoing denigration and demonisation of our armed services and veterans.

The brave men and women who served during the period of our Troubles, did so with great honour and dignity and stood against terrorism and all its horrors and did so on behalf of all society. Around 3,500 people were killed during the Troubles. It is well documented that 90% of these deaths were caused by terrorists (60% by republican paramilitaries and 30% by loyalist paramilitaries), not to mention the many thousands of individuals left with both physical and psychological damage as result of the terrorist campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also important to note that many families were impacted by terrorism and still bear the pain of losing family members, whether as a member of the security services or from the innocent civilian population. For example, in 2006, when Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, came to Belfast to present the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross to the Ulster Defence Regiment she said that the contribution of the regiment to peace and stability within Northern Ireland had been unique and had required ‘uncommon courage and conviction’. Her Majesty reflected that ‘no challenge faced by the Ulster Defence Regiment went unmet, whatever the personal cost’.

Society should know and have the opportunity to recognise the extraordinary contribution these men and women have already made – and how they continue to do so to the present day. As the voice for all veterans living in Northern Ireland, I will continue to speak up for them and again I pay tribute to the men and women who served and continue to serve in our armed forces, including the former members of the Ulster Defence Regiment CGC, ever remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country. Society owes deep thanks and gratitude to all of our armed forces veterans.