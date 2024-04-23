Letters to editor

It is a worthwhile subject that should not be dismissed as it delves into an honest approach to party politics in unionism. Not least are the main players interested and capable of sustaining the discipline to make realignment work? The more it is discussed there is undoubted appeal in creating a DUP-UUP-TUV realignment into a formidable united party political movement.

Certainly with a first-past-the-post Westminster election looming supporters would welcome clarity on unity and an avoidance of vote splitting.

An issue arises – the TUV having formed an election partnership with Reform UK, where do both stand on local unionist realignment? Reform's declared raison-d'etre is 'realignment' with the Conservatives – ask Nigel Farage!

When Ben Habib and Ann Widdecombe join Jim Allister in Dromore, Co Down on Friday night, it would be a welcome time to clear the air on realignment within local unionism and the Tories.