David McNarry: A DUP-UUP-TUV realignment could be a formidable united unionist party political movement
Realignment within unionism is consistently raised by Ben Lowry (‘This crisis could kickstart a realignment in unionism,’ March 30) and was revisited by Owen Polley on April 8 (‘Any attempts to create a feel-good factor around Stormont’s return and Donaldson’s agreement have been destroyed’).
It is a worthwhile subject that should not be dismissed as it delves into an honest approach to party politics in unionism. Not least are the main players interested and capable of sustaining the discipline to make realignment work? The more it is discussed there is undoubted appeal in creating a DUP-UUP-TUV realignment into a formidable united party political movement.
Certainly with a first-past-the-post Westminster election looming supporters would welcome clarity on unity and an avoidance of vote splitting.
An issue arises – the TUV having formed an election partnership with Reform UK, where do both stand on local unionist realignment? Reform's declared raison-d'etre is 'realignment' with the Conservatives – ask Nigel Farage!
When Ben Habib and Ann Widdecombe join Jim Allister in Dromore, Co Down on Friday night, it would be a welcome time to clear the air on realignment within local unionism and the Tories.
David McNarry, Comber