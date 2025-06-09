MLAs returned to Stormont last year but under the shadow of the Windsor Framework

Despite the provocative nature of nationalist agitation, political leaderships should be buoyed by the fact that not a single unionist buys into the flannel of republican fiddlers threatening our days are numbered.

But let the point be made, all are fed up listening to nauseating nationalist aggression without forceful unionist rejection and repudiation.

Unionists do not want fudge, false unity, blind alley policies or more of the same. The absence of a strategic vision intensifying with vigour principles and objectives that strengthen the Union has to be ungently addressed.

Letter to the editor

As we approach the annual unionist family gatherings at celebration and commemoration events across the country, there is much to discuss and reflect on.

Great expectations are sought from the leadership. The obvious being to succeed in securing absolute liberation from the shackles of the Windsor Framework and consolidating unionism by introducing party political 'recalibration'.

Rudderless three-party leaderships are electorally damaging, incoherent, chaotic and weak – characteristics which the sophisticated unionist electorate are in no mood to tolerate any longer.

Floundering as ineffective bit player EU rule takers guilty of suppressing the Belfast Agreement’s 'consent principle' and allowing it to be replaced by the 'framework' has contributed to massive negativity and instability.

Returning to Stormont in good faith but duped into compulsion to involuntarily impose the duplicitous 'framework' has turned political unionists into incompetent gate keepers.

Broken promises by a deceitful Downing Street and NIO compounding the chicanery of Brussels have ended unionist endorsement of the 'framework'- the honeymoon is well and truly over!

These issues and more are undoubtedly provoking unrest inside civic unionism and when ministers, MPs, MLAs meet at gatherings as friends not foes there will be awkward moments.

Let the conversations be mannerly bluntness not ugly confrontation and let feeling and explanations be understood. Let all remember the cultural importance of what is being celebrated and commemorated.

Personally speaking, although I suspect I am reflecting the heartfelt opinion of many thousands, what a glorious relief it would be for the whole family to hear a commitment from the political leadership to put the country first before party or self-interest and bring the family fraternity together.