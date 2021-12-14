David McNarry: Devolution at Stormont is about to face its severest test

Letter to the editor

In readiness for next year’s assembly election, unionist voters deserve to know are the party leaders seeking support for a mandate to return ministers to another shambolic executive?

Should that be the intention then they are in for a mighty shock. More of the same will turn off most unionists from voting.

Given the obstinacy of some parties who are against forming a strategic unionist coalition but are eager to rush into an executive coalition with republicans, we need clarification.

In the event of a split vote knocking unionists off the top perch, will those responsible nominate a deputy first minister and ministers to serve under a Sinn Fein first minister? Devolution is about to find itself under its severest test ever.

A telling look at the appalling performances of the executive lays bare the obvious imperfection of a system no longer fit for purpose.

When it comes to the five party coalition government, the ‘nothing in common factor’ renders it redundant.

• Aggravated rows over handling the pandemic

• Promulgating constitutional controversy over the NI Protocol

• Bolshie agitation over a language act

• Pugnacity over a border poll are all issues emanating from an anti-unionist agenda shared by Sinn Fein, Alliance and SDLP.

This is not responsible, accountable government. It is cataclysmic government. No wonder that there is a dramatic shift toward ‘right of centre’ attitudes across unionism.

I fear that a failure to respect the unionist mood will hasten the prospect of a lengthy era of serious unionist discontent.

David McNarry, Comber

