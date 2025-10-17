David McNarry: It is a poor show that unionists contributed to an Irish nationalist propaganda exercise hosted by the BBC

A letter from David McNarry:
In the BBC podcast Naomi Long endorsed nationalist demands for clarity over a border poll. The podcast also used pleasant sounding terms like 'united Ireland'placeholder image
By Letters
Published 18th Oct 2025, 00:00 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 10:31 BST

Apart from cross-border Irish nationalist agitation, led by Sinn Fein, no one else is taking a border poll seriously. There is no public clamour for a vote.

Now we have a much-covered BBC podcast subtly pushing that nationalist campaign.

Even the name 'Borderland' gives away the intention behind a one-sided production.

They are also using pleasant sounding terms like 'united Ireland' for what would be the splintering of the UK.

It seems that the script is designed to lull unionists into what is presented as a friendly all-Ireland state, with financial incentives as an attraction.

Now the series has resulted in fresh publicity of Naomi Long endorsing demands for clarity on when a border poll must be held, which is a republican-led demand, and which even Hilary Benn has said is not necessary. It is a poor show that some unionists contributed to the podcast.

Without such unionists taking part it would have been more obvious that this has been a propaganda exercise, hosted by BBC NI, and the podcast would be dead in the water.

David McNarry, Ex Strangford MLA

