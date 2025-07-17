David McNarry: ​Let's have historians writing that unionists stood up to Sinn Fein and the NIO

The Twelfth crowds demonstrated that - in case there was any doubt - ‘we know who we are’

In every way it was a glorious Twelfth of July celebration across Northern Ireland.

It was distinguished by an impressive Orange Institution turnout, brilliant bands and massive crowds – all demonstrating, in case there are any doubts, that 'we know who we are'.

The day confirmed public opinion was delivering an emphatic message to the political leaderships – 'the Union is safe in our hands', do not jeopardise it!

Letter to the editor

However, if danger remains and nothing alters significantly within the developing crisis, alarmingly a decade on, historians will review the current political shambles period by identifying two highly indicative factors: Sinn Fein's triumphal dominance and divided unionist acquiesce.

Fear of poking the aggressive republican bear points to complacent leadership shilly-shallying.

Restoring Stormont was well-intentioned pragmatism with the costly lesson learnt in not trusting the government’s promise that work in progress to remove the Windsor Framework was genuine.

Moving forward with certainty and tenacity is firmly on the line for political unionism!

Ending unionist division, taking on Sinn Fein, restructuring the corrupted Stormont system, debunking EU rule and making political unionism a strong majority again are the priority demands of the collective unionist family.

Look no further than these indisputable facts detailing a grim narrative being processed right now.

Fact one: the framework has expunged the Belfast Agreement; two, nationalists are exhilarated by their non-contested authority; three, the real significance of republican ascendency is that they do not fear a counter unionist offensive; four, splits prevent the prospect of a unionist recovery.

Time now for the leaderships to take positive, determinable action by validating a unity of purpose, negating negativity and regaining self-respect.

Let the record show preventative action was taken against historians verifying a unionist cave-in.

Let it be recorded that spirited inspiration fired up unionism to knock Sinn Fein off its pedestal and made clear to the NIO that unionists know who they are and they are not governable under EU rule.