David McNarry: Sinn Fein see ahead a free run for Irish unity handed to them on the protocol plate

Letters to editor

Owen Polley yesterday (Northern Ireland Protocol deal is likely to leave unionists disappointed, February 20, see link below) writes “We will probably in effect, remain cut off from the rest of the UK’s economy, with a trade border persisting down the Irish Sea” and adds “We will be, effectively, a different class of British citizens”.

Owen cuts deep into unionist fears!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should ‘isolation’ combine to diminish Northern Ireland’s constitutional status, unionists are back in the pre-Belfast Agreement dark days and swimming in dangerous political waters.

Sinn Fein see ahead a free run for Irish unity handed to them on the protocol plate.

They would love to drive home their success on a high in the first minister’s pole position but the prize only requires patience without demanding a restoration of devolution.

They will be content that their wrecking ball has demolished British citizenship for unionists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems that a deal on the NI Protocol is on the cards which sacrifices Northern Ireland in a ruthless manner and brings unbridled delight to the Irish.

Being re-designated into a ‘different class of British citizen’ will prove unpalatable to all unionists.

Is this the end of the Union?

Is NI’s constitutional status being re-written?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is this the end of the Belfast Agreement?

These are the key issues only unionists can answer!

Division is the worst thing any unionist leader could promote or contribute to.

In the circumstances, it is clear that unionism needs and deserves strong united leadership resolved to put right injustices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pro Union convention to be communicating with the community is now an urgent necessity.

​David McNarry, Ex Ukip and UUP MLA Comber