Des O’Malley was brave in his opposition to the IRA campaign

Des O’Malley, who was leader of the Progressive Democrats in the Republic of Ireland, seen in 2017

I am particularly sad to learn of the death of former leader of the Progressive Democrats Des O’ Malley.

He was one of the politicians that I most admired and liked.

Throughout his four-decade-long political career, he displayed total integrity, courage, and a great sense of public service.

His contribution as a politician positively impacted the lives of people not only in the Republic of Ireland but also in Northern Ireland during its darkest times.

He was extremely courageous and uncompromising in his opposition to the IRA campaign and his actions undoubtedly prevented the Northern Ireland Troubles from being worse than they were.

His many contributions to political life in the Republic of Ireland on social and economic policy also laid the basis for the modern European country that we have now become.

Generations of people on both sides of the border will forever be in his debt.

I feel honoured to have known him. I would like to express my deepest sympathies to his children and wide family circle.

John Cushnahan, Former leader of Alliance Party and former Fine Gael MEP, Co Limerick

