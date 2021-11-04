Despite the spirit of the Armagh church service, Northern Ireland schools are segregated

Letter to the editor

We heard the children at Armagh Cathedral saying “We all breathe the same air; we all walk under the same tree”.

Unfortunately 23 years after the Good Friday Agreement, most of our children still attend segregated schools. Many live in segregated areas, never meeting those from different backgrounds, In poll after poll a majority of parents state that they are in favour of integrated education, the integrated schools are consistently over-subscribed and parents vote for their schools to be transformed to integrated status.

Rather than co-operating together to speed through legislation and action on urgent matters, the politicians of the two extreme parties threaten to bring down the institutions. It is time for people to demand proper government to bring about genuine co-operation and reconciliation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Marshall, Belfast BT8

• Other reactions to Armagh service below, and beneath that information on how to subscribe to the News Letter

• Ben Lowry Oct 23:Centenary church service should have celebrated Northern Ireland

• David Campbell Oct 29: We need to make plans for a proper celebration of NI at 100

• Henry McDonald: Absence of Queen at centenary service was spun beyond credulity

• Editorial Oct 22: Armagh centenary service was not a celebration of Northern Ireland

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.