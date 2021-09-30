Do not vote for politicians who opposed Jim Allister’s Bill to bar people with serious convictions from public appointments

Letter to the editor

I think most of us are conceited enough to think of ourselves as ‘fair-minded’. If so, let us show it at the next election and remember not to support political parties that wilfully voted against Jim Allister’s Bill.

I think this bill sought to bar those only who had such a serious record of crime they were unsuitable to hold high public office. How can we complain of injustice to our families; neighbours; and friends if we agree to major law-breakers administrating the law?

I notice that Jim Allister considered as being ‘very tough’ seeks to find grace by defining a period of conviction that pre-selects the most undesirable.

In general employment application forms, there used to be a section requiring a record of any criminal conviction for the employer to discuss.

Surely we want to build a society that demands practices that encourages a code of good behaviour?

David Barbour, Coleraine

