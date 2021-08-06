Doctor should listen to people’s concerns about the Covid vaccine

Letter to the editor

I was alarmed by Dr Black’s comment “to see people with cancer operations cancelled because the beds are occupied by unvaccinated individuals is not a good thing for society” (‘Attitudes need to change as Covid could be here for years,’ August 3).

Is this another part of a two-tier NHS system which discriminates against people who choose not to take an experimental treatment.

Everyone including the unvaccinated have paid their taxes for the NHS so how can a BMA representative make such a statement?

I don’t recall any such comments being made towards smokers, alcoholics or drug addicts!

Dr Black should refrain from these discriminatory comments and listen to the others side of the story — the concerns about the untested vaccine.

David Wilson, Beragh

