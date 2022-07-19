Dublin blames UK over refugees when it should look at its own planning failures

The Ukraine refugee situation is dreadful.
When asked about the number of Ukrainian refugees Ireland would accept (March 1) the Taoiseach reported “he had not set limits”.
This response is beyond compassionate.
His message, everyone would be welcome, has been effectively communicated.
So effectively the numbers accepting the invitation has gone way beyond Micheal Martin’s expectations; refugee housing problems are now prevalent.
The Taoiseach is now shifting his position from ‘we will never set a cap’ to ‘immigration is too high’.
Disappointedly, but unsurprisingly, Micheal Martin reports it’s all the fault of the British (‘UK Rwanda plan having impact on Republic,’ July 15).
Is it not the case Dublin’s refugee problems are due to incompetence, through the lack of strategic planning, rather than any UK policy?
Robin Newton MBE, East Belfast