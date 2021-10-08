DUP abandoning bedrock principles in order to chase fickle popularity

Letter to the editor

With all the serious problems besetting our country, I read with a mixture of amusement and disbelief the DUP claiming credit for the recent visit of the Duke and Duchess of Wessex to Craigavon to open a new sports complex. To me it summed up how frivolous and superficial this party has become.

I mean no disrespect, but have to admit I had no idea who this couple was.

They seem to enjoy staying out of the public eye.

In matters of serious import the DUP rank-and-file has also adopted a low profile.

Party headquarters thinks and speaks for them.

This party has slumped in the polls and needs all the help it can get in its effort to restore public confidence.

They are now moving rapidly to the liberal left to join the Ulster Unionists, and trying to steal their clothes.

They seem to have abandoned principles that were once the bedrock of the party, and have no conscience about it.

More worrying, their members have bought into it.

They are courting popularity, and in a world that has become increasingly secular this will earn its nod of approval, but that comes at a price!

If you sell your soul, the devil always collects.

Public opinion can be fickle!

No doubt in the run up to the election they will resort to the old vote catcher: “vote to keep the other side out”. The working class and Christians are now “the other side”.

Clive Maxwell, Bleary

