The issue of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and the demands of the DUP that the ECJ has no say in Northern Ireland courts is not for the DUP alone.

We have other parties in Northern Ireland and this is another case of if the DUP don’t agree the rest of us are held to ransom. The British government have repeated stabbed the DUP in the back over the years and yet the DUP still haven’t learned that the Conservatives don’t care about Northern Ireland. As the Conservatives try to abolish truth and justice with its Legacy/Amnesty Bill would it not be better for the DUP and all the parties to tell the government that there can be no justice or government with a Bill rejected by all the parties?