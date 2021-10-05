‘DUP are a party of opposition – beware trusting them to lead unionism’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Downing Street, London, September 7, 2021

Sammy Wilson’s confession during last week’s DUP birthday party that he enjoyed the days when it’s role was that of a protest and opposition party, very much will come as no surprise; power without responsibility is easy.

(‘Conservatives have adapted to secularisation, so can we’, News Letter, October 1)

What might shock some of East Antrim’s working class DUP voters is how much his recent contact with the extreme conservatives in the European Research Group has affected his judgement, to the extent that he now openly admits to seeing Boris Johnson’s corrupt Tory party as a template for the future of the DUP.

Letter to the editor

The identification with Boris is understandable; Boris doesn’t get out of bed without his daily list of people to blame (Theresa May, the Tory ‘remoaners’, etc) for his own disastrous handling of government.

Similarly the DUP historically blamed every unionist leader from O’Neill through to Molyneaux, Trimble, and now Beattie, for our political problems. That Sammy could see the days when Paisley and Robinson shared power with Martin McGuinness as the ‘golden years’ is telling.

The DUP loves power but, like Boris, refuses to take responsibility. They identify with a Tory party that tricks the working class into voting for policies that damage their interests.

The DUP were in a position of significant power and pushed for the hard Brexit that led to the protocol, but are shocked that we hold them responsible.

They are a party better suited to opposition, we should be wary about trusting them to lead unionism.

Arnold Carton, Belfast BT6

