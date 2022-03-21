DUP concern over Sinn Fein is late in the day

Letter to the editor

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is, albeit rather late in the day, clearly concerned about Sinn Féin’s energy for their radical republican agenda (March 19).

It has been the DUP leadership who over the years — and no later than this last week — have spoken in favour of granting a place (as of right) at the top of government in Northern Ireland. If Sir Jeffrey’s party had been as enthusiastic about unionism as Michelle O’Neill’s is about republicanism, our place within the UK would not be under threat as it is today.

In his Saturday speech, Sir Jeffrey revealed the DUP catchphrase for the imminent election—- Moving Forward Together. The problem for unionists has been and now is that ‘together’ has invariably meant including Sinn Fein as though they have Northern Ireland’s interests at heart and are in some perverse way democratic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.