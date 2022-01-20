DUP hero-worshipped Boris Johnson and stayed deferential – even after betrayal

Letter to the editor

Do we trust Westminster to always have NI best interests at heart?

Many unionist politicians and perhaps some journalists seem to believe that Westminster always knows best.

We saw this in the hero worship the DUP excitedly lavished on Boris Johnston at their conference in 2018.

Later he showed his contempt for all of us by breaking his word on the NI Protocol and Larne border.

Despite this betrayal, deference to the Tories continued during the Covid pandemic, as our DUP MLAs persistently waited to see what Westminster was doing before taking any decision on Covid restrictions.

The cavalier attitude of the Westminster government has been exposed in recent months. Rules and concern for others are for the “little people”; the Tories party while others make sacrifices and suffer alone.

Now as we approach the May elections, our two main parties both seem prepared to bring down Stormont (Sinn Fein if the Irish Language bill does not happen and DUP if the Protocol remains).

Both know this will hand complete control of our futures to a Westminster government without morals or competence.

Boris’s team seemed willing to enable DUP MPs to return to Stormont and to double-job for two years until the next Westminster election.

On BBC Talkback it was rumoured that part of the reason was because there is a shortage of talent in the local Assembly (if true, who could have such contempt for Stormont MLAs, and have told the Tories this?)

I suggest we all think long and hard before entrusting our votes to any party that will dismantle Stormont and hand total control of all our futures to Boris Johnston’s chaotic out of control government.

‘Vote Jeffrey and get Boris’ is not a good strategy.

Arnold Carton, Belfast BT6

