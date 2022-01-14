DUP takes the right stance on the prime minister

Letter to the editor

Personally speaking, I reckon the DUP has got it spot on in not calling for Boris Johnson to resign over the Covid drinks gathering scandal.

Because it is not in the interest of Northern Ireland to be seen to be undermining our United Kingdom prime minister despite all of his frailties and indiscretions at this time.

Because, the DUP, like me, takes a broad political view of what is in best interest of the Union over and above everything else.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having said that, I will never understand how they wasted three years in coalition with the Tories to place us all in a mess like this.

Alan S. Carson, Founder of the pro-Union Mainstream group on social media , Belfast BT5

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.