Eamon De Valera was a great man

Re the letter ‘More on De Valera’ (November 16, see link below). I am old enough to have been in the sunshine in College Park for Trinity Races in 1969 as Eamon de Valera made his way with his old friend the Provost to the gathered notables in the Pavilion. He was a great man and we all understood that. For us 1939-1945 is the Emergency. Had we but known it we were all facing into a renewal of The Troubles. No one knew any better than that in 1939 than the Taoiseach and he was the man above all who by his wisdom prevented a renewal of The Troubles in World War II. For that we shall remain for ever in his debt.

I set out these matters in my Preface to Gerald Morgan and Gavin Hughes (eds), ‘Southern Ireland and the Liberation of France: New Perspectives’

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin 4

