Eamon De Valera was no Nazi sympathiser

Letter to the editor

It is good that Robert Wallace is interested in things Irish, and in particular, the life of the Irish statesman, Éamon de Valera, or Dev, a former taoiseach and president of Ireland (News Letter letters, Nov 3).

Mr Wallace refers to Dáil Éireann estimates for the Free State army in 1938.

There was not a Free State entity in 1938 – the Irish Constitution, enacted in 1937, replaced the Free State.

And as for the reference to presenting [the estimates], to the Dail, and referring to the “great powers of Europe”; if there was any such reference, then it was not Adolf Hitler, as seems to be implied or hinted at, by Mr Wallace, but, likely, the League of Nations – the precursor of the United Nations of which Ireland, and Dev, was an active participant.

John Ernest Lester, born in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, was Ireland’s able Permanent Delegate in the League of Nations.