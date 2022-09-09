Economy Minister: We will not see the like of Queen Elizabeth again
A letter from Gordon Lyons MLA:
Like so many people across the world, it was with deep sadness that I learnt today of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
She lived a life of selfless devotion and duty for all those she served so gracefully over such a long life.
Through her many visits to Northern Ireland over the years she helped to shine a light on our beautiful country to a global audience.
Through the Queen’s Awards for Excellence she was a champion for UK businesses in the areas of innovation, sustainable development, international trade, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.
I send my sincere condolences to His Majesty The King and the wider Royal Family as they mourn the loss of this great woman, the likes of whom we will never see again.
Gordon Lyons MLA, Economy Minister