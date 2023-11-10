Editorial by the News Letter asked searching questions of unionist leaders

This letter was written in 2021. The author is no longer a member of the TUV

I must commend the News Letter for their editorial on Wednesday which asked searching and pertinent questions of the current unionist leadership.

(The editorial can be read here: ‘Protocol an even bigger disaster than we feared,’ February 3)

Like hundreds of others in recent months I, having lost faith in the old unionist parties, have been inspired by the leadership and clear thinking of Jim Allister and have joined TUV.

The DUP statement sounded tough but as you rightly point out leaves many questions unanswered.

That is not the sort of leadership we need in a time of crisis.

Nathan Horbury, Belfast BT9

