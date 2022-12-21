Education Authority acting like King Herod over Lurgan campus of Craigavon Senior High

The Lurgan campus of Craigavon Senior High School

For those who think about such things, the Christmas story has even more meaning when applied to contemporary society. The situation and the characters spring to life to challenge us. When you do that, you realise human nature doesn’t change that much, and we are not so much different.

The children on the Lurgan campus of Craigavon Senior High have had to put up with third world facilities for over 20 years and nothing has changed. They are still searching for a home. The Education Authority, who remind me of Herod, just want to be rid of the problem, and are looking for somewhere to spread their tent. They don’t see this as a form of child neglect, they see it as an irritant. If they could they would place them out in the fields with the shepherds.

The Protestant community in Lurgan, like most people, don’t know they exist, and make no effort to accommodate them. It’s not their problem, so they pass it on to the DUP, who pass it on. This scandal has all taken place under the watch of the DUP. During this time we have had two DUP MPs and two DUP education ministers. They have done nothing, and haven’t even the grace to blush. They have no shame!

There is something in the Christmas story that encourages us to look back, and take the moral high ground. We’re all much wiser after the event. We sing about it without thinking about the lyrics. We fail to make the connection and apply the message! This is not just a criticism of Lurgan, it’s a comment on the human condition. Morally and spiritually the Protestant community in Ulster has deteriorated, this is just a local variant.

In the end the local Sanhedrin in Lurgan, the religious leaders, politicians and the teaching profession, decided to shift the problem. They advised the children to move on, and wished them a happy Christmas. They even offered to pay their bus fare out of the town, and would throw in a Christmas hamper. Generosity like that is rare, it almost brings tears to your eyes, and keeps you feeling humble.

Basking in the afterglow, and filled with the spirit if goodwill, the community has washed its hands and congratulated themselves on a job well done. Sadly as the “pantomime” plays on, only a few “wise men” really understand the true meaning of it all. They don’t offer the children sympathy, but bring them gifts and follow their star. If this was a family situation the guilty would be charged with neglect, and summoned to give an account, under oath.

Clive Maxwell,

