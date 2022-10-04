Edwin Poots is a deluded politician
A letter from Raymond McCord:
As someone from the unionist community I regard Edwin Poots’s comments on ‘The funeral of the Good Friday Agreement’ (GFA) the words of a delusional politician.
Who does he speak for? The majority of the people of Northern Ireland voted for it by a massive margin. I voted against it but I unlike Poots I accept the democratic vote.
The days are long gone when the DUP could dictate with their own brand of unionism. He belongs to a party rife with splits and division. No leadership and we can not forget he currently holds the record of the shortest serving leader of the DUP.
His party rejected him and now he thinks that he can tell the people the GFA has to go.
Most Popular
-
1
Belfast murder: 21 images from outside the social club where victim Sean Fox was murdered
-
2
Colm Meaney’s remarks at united Ireland rally were insulting and disappointing
-
3
Intrigue and rumour at Conservative conference over Northern Ireland Protocol, with DUP notably absent from the Tory gathering this year
Those other delusional ones in unionism, elected and self appointed spokespersons are hopelessly living in the past believing in their own egotistical minds and personalities.
The people decided to accept the GFA, like it or not, and Edwin and his tiny band of cohorts will never be allowed to tear up what the people voted for.
Raymond McCord, Victims campaigner North Belfast