Edwin Poots is like a Northern Ireland reincarnation of Theresa May

Letter to the editor

What is the point of Edwin Poots?

He seems to be a Northern Ireland reincarnation of Theresa May, lurking in the background and eager for the top job but lacking the ability for it.

No wonder Arlene Foster, the first minister, is confused. We are all confused.

And I don’t think she should resign until things become clearer.

Edwin Poots seems within a week to have destroyed the DUP.

Better that, I suppose, than the interminable grovelling visits to Brussels of the inadequate Theresa May.

We might just as well have surrendered in May 1940 under Lord Halifax and saved ourselves time, expense and effort.

And of course blood, toil, tears and sweat.

And the Belfast Blitz.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin

Alistair Bushe