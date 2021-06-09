Edwin Poots should know that the Bible is clear on moral matters

Letter to the editor

To clear up any confusion in regards to recent comments on moral issues by the new DUP leader Edwin Poots, the Bible is abundantly clear on these matters.

First, Mr Poot’s claim that homosexuals are ‘probably born that way’ and cannot change their sexuality is false.

To declare homosexuals as being beyond rescue from their sin is to deny the work of the Holy Ghost and the transforming power of the Gospel of Christ.

Those caught up in such sin can be set free and should be encouraged to repent and believe the gospel as their only means of being made right with God. Individuals are not born homosexual as Poots erroneously claims.

Romans 1 is clear: “Likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another ... and even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind” (v27-28).

There comes a point in an individual’s life where they, in their continued rebellion against Almighty God, burn in their lust and engage in such activity.

Second, Mr Poots seems to struggle with declaring his stance in regards to the issue of abortion. For Christians, the correct view on this subject can easily be described as a ‘no-brainer’. Abortion is murder — the wilful ending of an innocent human life.

As a professed Christian, Mr Poots should have declared his view as such and used the interview to assert his intention to end the evil of abortion in Northern Ireland, and make that goal his highest priority.

“These...things doth the LORD hate... hands that shed innocent blood” (Proverbs 6:16).

Mr Poots’ views are not those of fundamental Christianity, nor are his sidestepping statements a reflection of a true biblical worldview.

For many in Northern Ireland, who still take the Bible seriously, Poots’ liberal and ungodly viewpoints will be found to be most disturbing.

Luke Barker, Markethill

