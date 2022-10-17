News you can trust since 1737
Emptiness behind conduct of the Irish women footballers

Plato's proverb 'Empty vessels make the most noise' comes to mind when reflecting on the offensive behaviour of the Republic of Ireland ladies football team following their qualification for the World Cup.

By Gerry Cullen, Dungannon
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
It is an emptiness that speaks to:

An emptiness of mind;

An emptiness of heart;

An emptiness of spirit;

An emptiness of life;

An emptiness of self worth.

