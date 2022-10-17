Emptiness behind conduct of the Irish women footballers
Plato's proverb 'Empty vessels make the most noise' comes to mind when reflecting on the offensive behaviour of the Republic of Ireland ladies football team following their qualification for the World Cup.
By Gerry Cullen, Dungannon
It is an emptiness that speaks to:
An emptiness of mind;
An emptiness of heart;
An emptiness of spirit;
An emptiness of life;
An emptiness of self worth.
