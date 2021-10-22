EU admission Protocol can be altered leaves gung-ho local cheerleaders isolated

Letter to the editor

It looks like the political parties and others who insisted that the initial problems were “teething issues”, and that the EU should press ahead with the full implementation of the Protocol, may now be preparing to change position.

The EU appears to have recognised that the Protocol in its current form is unworkable, which leaves its local supporters looking somewhat isolated.

The local supporters of the Protocol probably range from the naive to extreme political opportunists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This calls into question the credibility of any advice which may be offered by them when a solution to this debacle is being sought.

Perhaps a more conciliatory approach would have avoided the current situation.

Sinn Fein, SDLP, Alliance and the Irish Government appeared to seize the opportunity to use the EU to give the Unionists a bashing without considering that when all this controversy is over, we all have to settle down and make Northern Ireland work for everyone.

Our past should tell us that if it doesn’t work for both communities then it works for neither.

The gradually-evolving relationships have been torn asunder to the extent that the courts are now being used to try to force politicians to cooperate.

Amazingly this approach is being welcomed by some.

It seems, at least possible now that the Protocol will remain in name only and an agreed solution will emerge.

Those opportunists who see the Protocol as a shortcut to realise their dream of uniting Ireland have shown the rest of us how our views would be treated in such a scenario.

James Martin, Dromore

More News Letter letters and opinion at this link.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.ukand enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.