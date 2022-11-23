Even Salvation Army appeals now seem secular

Wallace Thompson’s (November 15) and Raymond Stewart’s (Nov 17) concerns about the secularisation of the nation’s leading Remembrance Day ceremony in the Albert Hall will be shared by many.

I was equally concerned, however, to receive a flyer for this year’s Salvation Army Christmas Appeal — four pages of text with only the vaguest hint (‘God bless you’) that the Army’s raison d’etre is to proclaim and outwork the Christian gospel which is the real message of Christmas. Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry