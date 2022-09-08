The Ulster Unionist Party line that it is better to talk with the EU has already been tried without success

Reading the latest letter from the former Ulster Unionist Party MLA Ross Hussey in the News Letter (‘It was wrong for SF to hold NI ransom, as it is for the DUP,’ September 7, see link below), it seems that he is as confused as his former party as to how to oppose the Northern Ireland Protocol.

I am not a big fan of the DUP but to say that they should not be boycotting the executive for government in Northern Ireland while the iniquitous protocol is still in place is contrary to the vast majority of unionists.

Mr Hussey’s and the Ulster Unionist Party’s seemingly lack of idea on how to oppose the protocol reflects one of the reasons why the UUP have never regained any of the ground they lost to the DUP so dramatically since the signing of the Belfast Agreement.

Since the late David Trimble and the Belfast Agreement it has been all downhill for the UUP.

In his letter Mr Hussey does not say how as a unionist he would combat the protocol which dilutes British sovereignty over this part of the Kingdom to a foreign entity.

The very thing that Mr Trimble believed he had guaranteed through the Belfast Agreement.

The Ulster Unionist Party line that it is better to talk with the European Union has already been tried without success.

The new prime minister I believe will vouch for that!

Mr Hussey’s idea to form an executive without the biggest unionist party I believe would be a recipe for disaster.