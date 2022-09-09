The Queen and Prince Philip, left, are greeted in 2014 by a previous Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Mary Peters

It is with the very greatest sadness and a profound sense of loss that I express my grief, that of The Belfast Lieutenancy and people across the City of Belfast on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11, by Grace of God, Sovereign of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Her Majesty’s life has been that of selfless service to her beloved people and The Commonwealth. Her constancy and leadership has been a source of strength and inspiration through good times and bad.

Her courage and generosity were particularly exemplified during her historic visit to Dublin in 2011, a visit of deep personal significance, which also transformed relationships on these Islands.

Whilst our sorrow is deep, Her Majesty was also a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

On behalf of the people of the City of Belfast, I offer my deepest condolences to His Majesty, The King and the entire Royal family.

I have been deeply privileged to serve as Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of The Co Borough of Belfast since 2014. I will remain forever her humble and devoted servant.

Hers has been a most remarkable life of achievement, duty and devotion. We thank God for the service of Her Gracious Majesty.

Requiescat in Pace.

May God Save The King. Long live The King.