Far fewer lives lost to climate change than to abortion

Letter to the editor

“Climate Sunday gives parishes the opportunity to celebrate God’s work in creation as well as his work in redemption, at a time when the need to do so is most pressing.” The Archbishop of Armagh, John McDowell, sounds keen to get on the bandwagon and see Anglican parishes support a trendy new initiative.

It’s hard to see the need for a Climate Sunday, though, if we circumspectly analyse the facts.

Human responsibility for the stewardship of creation is indelibly stamped into the opening lines of the Bible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Brennan of Brephos, a pro-life group, recently cited a WHO estimate of 250,000 human lives being lost each year as a result of climate change. He compares this figure to global abortion: “Baby genocide already claims more than 70 million lives per year. Are these numbers even worth comparing?”

Academics, governments and NGOs, are highly active in many well funded initiatives to tackle climate change.

The salvation of souls and protection of human life should be of first rank importance to the church.

J Hardy, Belfast BT5

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry