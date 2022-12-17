Farmers need to be better custodians of countryside

Ireland has the least amount of tree cover in Europe, apart from Iceland

Following on from COP27 and the ABP Food Group's PRISM 2030 Initiative, I am pleased to see that some of the local farming community are starting to take Land Management more seriously. Farmers are now talking about taking control of the 'Climate Change Debate'. The Sustainability Director of ABP, said, 'We, the Agri-Food business, are well placed to be part of the Climate Solution'.

However, fine words butter no parsnips.

In the area of Co. Down that I am most familiar with, roughly between Bangor, Donaghadee, Millisle and Newtownards, hedges are cut down to 6 feet or less. There are very few trees. Consequently. there is little sign of birds, bees or other indicators of a vibrant biodiverse environment. Essentially a lot of the area is a green desert. This is shameful. No doubt other areas of the Ulster countryside have been mangled in the same way.

If the hedgerows were allowed to grow to their natural height and girth, there would be birdsong, plenty of bees and other insects and wildlife, a healthy biodiversity. More carbon would be absorbed, oxygen would be released.

Farms could still have their fields. Furthermore, farm animals would have more shelter and be less stressed by inclement weather. This, incidentally, would improve milk yields, beef production, etc.

As to human influence over Climate Change, the loss of so much of the Planet's biodiversity has been a significant part of the problem. Ireland has the least amount of tree cover in Europe, apart from Iceland.

Farmers and other land owners are the custodians of the countryside. Start taking your responsibilities seriously.