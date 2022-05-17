Letter to the editor

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s idea of Northern Ireland having ongoing access to the EU single market runs contrary to the DUP’s earlier stance whereby Brexit for Northern Ireland must be the same as Brexit for Great Britain.

To accept anything different would be a further betrayal of the unionist cause.

Any arrangement other than a single Brexit would be music to the ears of Northern Ireland’s enemies as they would no doubt cite the parity break when it comes to other constitutional matters in the future.

A single Brexit might cost us money in the short term but all unionists worthy of the name are in the Union for both the rough and the smooth.

Does Sir Jeffrey not agree?