For the DUP it seems like the Protocol outranks the killing the unborn in import

The letter-writer questions the depth of Sir Jeffrey and the DUP's pro-life stance

When the Westminster Government forced abortion on Northern Ireland, Jim Wells called for the DUP to make it clear they would collapse the Government unless the proposed abortion legislation was halted.

The DUP failed to do so. Thousands of unborn babies have been killed since.

Currently the DUP has refused to re-enter government at Stormont because of the Brexit Protocol.

Letter to the editor

They now say they will incrementally re-engage as the British government unilaterally take action.

Meanwhile Brandon Lewis set out plans for forcing even more abortion on Northern Ireland.

When is the DUP going to stand up to this, say there will be no Stormont until Westminster abortion laws are removed from Northern Ireland, and tell Boris that devolution is pointless if he over-rides it whenever it suits him?

The DUP say that they are pro-life.

It is time they really showed this.

Or is the truth that the Protocol matters far more to them than the unborn?