Mr Blair’s illegal war and On The Run letters were the final straw for our families who lost loved ones in Birmingham

The veteran Colonel Tim Collins OBE, from Northern Ireland, and the academic and letter writer Dr Gerald Morgan, from Dublin, have highlighted so eloquently with salient arguments to substantiate the point precisely as to why Tony Blair is not worthy of the highest honour.

‘Bliar’ getting this honour is an insult to all those before him and to the thousands who have died because of him and his hubris.

The illegal war and secret On The Run letters were the final straw for our families who lost our loved ones in the IRA Birmingham bombings 1974.

Letter to the editor

This proved what a traitor and coward Blair truly was to his country.

It appears that Her Majesty has lost respect and support from her ‘subjects’ across the country based on this very poor decision to knight a man such as he, who is otherwise known as a ‘war criminal’.

My family and hundreds of thousands of others are disgusted with this “honour”. The honours system has always been seen as cronyism for those in government (honoured for doing a job they’re paid handsomely with an expense account to die for), whilst those who truly deserve it languish outside of the Westminster/Windsor bubble.

All those folk working hard to look after their elderly parents saving the government millions.

All those families looking after their poorly (in many cases disabled) children. Key workers — pharmacists, food stores, HGV drivers, couriers, council staff, carers etc. doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters — all of whom do the most honourable act, saving lives, not taking them!

All those who give everything of themselves to help others such as, charity workers, many who help the homeless, those who look after neighbours, friends, family even though their own lives may be falling apart.

So many good, kind and selfless people in our country, Where is their recognition?

This Honour to ‘Bliar’ is an insult to the whole system itself, where it appears there is no honour any more.

Julie Hambleton, Birmingham, Justice4the21

