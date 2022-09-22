Four local Northern Ireland lottery project finalists seek your support

Letter to the editor

Four local projects have been named finalists in The National Lottery Project of the Year category in the 2022 National Lottery Awards and need your readers’ support to help them win.

The National Lottery Awards are the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery-funded people and projects. They celebrate the inspirational individuals and organisations who do extraordinary things with the more than £30 million pounds raised by National Lottery players for good causes.

Among the nominees are the mental health charity The Niamh Louise Foundation; An Tobar, a community wellness centre and social farm in south Armagh; East Belfast GAA’s Youth Together project which welcomes migrants, refugees and children from low income families in to sport and ‘The Reconnect Project – It’s Never too Late,’ an innovative collaborative art initiative by Spark Opera and Women’s Aid to support victims of domestic abuse.

They are among 17 projects from around the UK completing for the title of the National Lottery’s Project of the Year.

They could be in with the chance of winning £5,000 and an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy. They would be delighted if people could support them by casting a vote on www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards or by tweeting using their unique hashtags #NLANiamhLouise, #NLAAnTobar, #NLAYouthTogether or #NLAItsNeverTooLate. But please be quick! Voting closes at 5pm on Wednesday 12 October.