Francis Hutcheson should be a guide to any unionist conversation with itself

The work of Francis Hutcheson (born Saintfield, 1694) inspired the American and French Revolutions, the United Irishmen of 1798 and liberal unionism’s campaign against Home Rule

Arnold Carton is correct in stating unionism’s failure to have any conversation with itself (‘If we in the unionist community want stability we need to engage all of our people in the story of Northern Ireland, ’ December 29, see link below), but the same could also be said of nationalism.

To put it crudely both sides (including southern nationalists) have simply found it enough to bang their respective religious drums (or organs) and play on (real or imaginary) fears of the other.

They thus ignore any practical policies realistically likely to appeal to the ‘other’ and include them ‘in’ to whichever camp. However, for unionists it is their Union so they do need to have a ‘conversation’ about what the Union is, its benefits and advantages, how they should appeal to people from a nationalist background, why unionism currently looks in such disarray and decline and how it can be reversed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The problem is that few unionists even seem to recognise the need for any ‘conversation’ let alone how to engage in one. However, Mr Carton is correct in his four needs for a stable country, ie. recognised borders, agreed narrative, accepted system of government and defined languages, the trouble lies in creating them and this is exactly where one needs the conversation.

Currently, many of our policies run counter to any of the four needs, this requires urgent attention. This would apply as much in a fantasy ‘united Ireland’ and the Republic were to take over Northern Ireland (which is one reason why it doesn’t want to, its entire national script would have to be rewritten).

May I suggest the best starting point for any ‘conversation’ should begin with the work of Francis Hutcheson (1694-1746, born Saintfield, Co Down) the ‘Father of the Scottish Enlightenment’ whose moral philosophy inspired the American and French Revolutions, the United Irishmen of 1798 and formed the basis for liberal unionism’s campaign against Home Rule.

Despite being a Presbyterian minister he promoted liberal democracy and civic society advocating a strict separation of church and state, religion and politics.

The aim was to build tolerance and calculable shared interests that can be shown to benefit the greatest number. Keeping religion out of politics and public life, both de facto and de jure, enables one to do this and has become the basis for all modern liberal democracy.

Currently, and over the last 200 years, everyone in Ireland seems determined to do the exact opposite which is why both Ireland and the British Isles are now politically divided.

It’s time for some more progressive thinking and injecting a bit of intellectual debate into our politics to begin the long overdue conversation.

Johnny Andrews, Francis Hutcheson Institute, Comber

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.